An order is in circulation with the claim that the additional installment of Dearness Allowance (DA) will be effective from July 1, 2022. Meanwhile, the Press Bureau of India (PIB), in its fact check, said that Department if Expenditure and Finance Ministry has not given any such orders. PIB further said that this order is fake.

PIB Fact Check:

An order circulating on #WhatsApp claims that the additional installment of Dearness Allowance will be effective from 01.07.2022#PIBFactCheck ▶️This order is #Fake ▶️Department of Expenditure, @FinMinIndia has not issued any such order pic.twitter.com/VQ07ZvpMXE — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 22, 2022

