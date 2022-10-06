Delhi, October 6: In major good news for government employees, the government hiked Dearness Allowance (DA) by 4% on the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission. Another good news has come for the central employees. Now the central government has also increased the variable dearness allowance.

Central government employees have got the benefit of increased dearness allowance and DA Arrear by 4 percent with their September salaries. At the same time, now the central government has also increased the variable dearness allowance given to other employees. This move by Ministry of Labour will be effective from 1 October 2022. 7th Pay Commission: Good News on HRA Hike Likely Soon After DA Increase; Here’s How Much Raise Is Expected

The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India has announced an increase in the Variable Dearness Allowance for Central Employees (Agriculture). Now the central employees will get the Variable Dearness Allowance (Variable DA) every month. This increase in the variable will be applicable from October 1, 2022. With this increase, the minimum wage of the employees working in agriculture will increase. 7th Pay Commission: When Will HRA Hike Be Announced? Govt Employees Likely To Receive Double Bonanza After DA Hike

A notification has been issued in this regard by the Chief Labour Commissioner, Ministry of Labor. The notification says that keeping in view the notification dated 19 January 2017 of the Central Government, the Ministry of Labour has increased the Variable Dearness Allowance. The average consumer price index of industrial workers has jumped. The index has risen from 357.65 to 365.76 points as of 30 June 2022. It has increased by 8.11 points. Therefore, from October 1, the revised Variable Dearness Allowance will be paid.

Category of worker Rates of V. D.A. Area wise per day (in Rupees) ‘A’ ‘B’ ‘C’ Unskilled 121 111 109 Semi- Skilled/ Unskilled Supervisory 131 121 112 Skilled/ Clerical 144 131 121 Highly Skilled 158 147 131

Therefore, the minimum rates of wages including the basic rates and Variable Dearness Allowance payable w.e.f. 01.10.2022 to the employees working in Agriculture shall be as under:-

Category of worker Rates of V. D.A. Area wise per day (in Rupees) ‘A’ ‘B’ ‘C’ Unskilled 333+121=454 303+111=414 300+109=409 Semi-Skilled/ Unskilled Supervisory 364+131=495 335+121=456 307+112=419 Skilled/ Clerical 395+144=539 364+131=495 334+121=455 Highly Skilled 438+158=596 407+147=554 364+131=49

The current 4% hike has taken DA to 38%. It has come into effect from July 1. Around 47.68 lakh central government employees and about 68.62 lakh pensioners are expected to benefit from this latest increase.

