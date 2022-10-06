Delhi, October 6: In major good news for government employees, the government hiked Dearness Allowance (DA) by 4% on the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission. Another good news has come for the central employees. Now the central government has also increased the variable dearness allowance.

Central government employees have got the benefit of increased dearness allowance and DA Arrear by 4 percent with their September salaries. At the same time, now the central government has also increased the variable dearness allowance given to other employees. This move by Ministry of Labour will be effective  from 1 October 2022. 7th Pay Commission: Good News on HRA Hike Likely Soon After DA Increase; Here’s How Much Raise Is Expected

The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India has announced an increase in the Variable Dearness Allowance for Central Employees (Agriculture). Now the central employees will get the Variable Dearness Allowance (Variable DA) every month. This increase in the variable will be applicable from October 1, 2022. With this increase, the minimum wage of the employees working in agriculture will increase. 7th Pay Commission: When Will HRA Hike Be Announced? Govt Employees Likely To Receive Double Bonanza After DA Hike

A notification has been issued in this regard by the Chief Labour Commissioner, Ministry of Labor. The notification says that keeping in view the notification dated 19 January 2017 of the Central Government, the Ministry of Labour has increased the Variable Dearness Allowance. The average consumer price index of industrial workers has jumped. The index has risen from 357.65 to 365.76 points as of 30 June 2022. It has increased by 8.11 points. Therefore, from October 1, the revised Variable Dearness Allowance will be paid.

Category of worker

Rates of V. D.A. Area wise per day

(in Rupees)

‘A’

‘B’

‘C’

Unskilled

121

111

109

Semi- Skilled/ Unskilled Supervisory

131

121

112

Skilled/ Clerical

144

131

121

Highly Skilled

158

147

131

Therefore, the minimum rates of wages including the basic rates and Variable Dearness Allowance payable w.e.f. 01.10.2022 to the employees working in Agriculture shall be as under:-

Category of worker

Rates of V. D.A. Area wise per day

(in Rupees)

‘A’

‘B’

‘C’

Unskilled

333+121=454

303+111=414

300+109=409

Semi-Skilled/ Unskilled Supervisory

364+131=495

335+121=456

307+112=419

Skilled/ Clerical

395+144=539

364+131=495

334+121=455

Highly Skilled

438+158=596

407+147=554

364+131=49

The current 4% hike has taken DA to 38%. It has come into effect from July 1. Around 47.68 lakh central government employees and about 68.62 lakh pensioners are expected to benefit from this latest increase.

