This is due to a new product that allows them to move from a traditional direct debit, to a system where they receive notifications with requests for payments.

This innovative process comes from a team effort, with OneBanks Hub and Answer Pay the key players.

Those who avail of it will also be able to decide which method they use to pay, with cash, bank transfer, credit or debit card, and in-person payments at OneBanks Hub kiosks later this year all being options.

They will also be able to decide whether they pay a portion of their bill, or the outstanding amount in full.

It has been described by Answer Pay as a solution to meet “the needs of vulnerable and low-income customers who are increasingly disadvantaged by the closure of traditional bank branches”.

Duncan Cockburn, Founder and CEO of OneBanks Hub, discussed the importance of this partnership for vulnerable individuals.

He said: “This is a game-changer in the way it will shift control back into the hands of ordinary customers who often struggle with the current method of paying bills or find direct debits problematic”.

That is a sentiment shared by Mike Chambers, Chairman of Answer Pay, who added: “OneBanks Hub is showing how innovative financial services platforms, when married with traditional cash payment services, can bring rewards to even the most vulnerable bill payers in society”.

Users will also be able to view all outstanding payment requests in one location, which will make budgeting easier for those who are struggling financially.