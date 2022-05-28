XRP Ledger has proved to be one of the finest platforms for Web3 projects. Being one of the fastest, most scalable, high performing, low energy consuming, and reliable platforms for the development of any type of project, it is one platform which has become an absolute favourite of Dirk Schepens.

Popularly known as XPunkDS, the Serial investor, seasoned entrepreneur and the business evangelist, Dirk Schepens is all set to storm the Web 3 space with his latest project xSPECTAR. It is an XRPL based Web3 project which provides its users an exclusive metaverse ecosystem with a membership based society bridging real-life extension into the digital world. xSPECTAR is an elite society which will provide a complete ecosystem with a virtual economy on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

Dirk Schepens started xSPECTAR along with his friend, Mao Lin Lao and eventually it became a big team of many professionals from the Gaming and Metaverse world.

With xSPECTAR, Dirk aims to provide its users a unique metaverse experience coupled with a range of benefits. Also known as ‘agents’, the users will receive exclusive access as members of the xSPECTAR society enabling the opportunity to meet and access business ventures in the metaverse. The agents also have the potential to obtain many opportunities within the virtual ecosystem via a multi-access membership pass by collaborating with other members of the community. Further, the native tokens and NFTs will grant members access to the exclusive society and unlock the privileges in all lines of utility.

Talking about where he sees xSPECTAR in upcoming few years, Dirk says that he aims for the success of xSPECTAR on the XRPL and wants to complete the build of xSPECTAR with a fully functioning metaverse ecosystem for users. He wants the project to become a virtual economy for users to bridge real-life and digital worlds.

XPunkDS also talks about the biggest challenges he has faced so far and says being a perfectionist in a very new ecosystem (crypto) has its challenges because one needs to build everything from scratch. "Launching a metaverse project and making sure we build it efficiently - this has been overcome by standing up a professional team who specialize in their fields to bring the vision to life," he says.