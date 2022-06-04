Transparency whilst remaining decentralised in a secure environment is one of many reasons people are excited about the Web3 phenomena. There are several projects in the market that make it easy for the world to use technology seamlessly and more efficiently.

onXRP is an XRPL based leading technology and content platform which intends to make Web3 an even better experience. The vision of onXRP is to create a transparent, trustworthy, and user-friendly environment.

"The platform will be focused on user experience and community participation by listening to community requirements and adjusting in real-time. Collaboration is more important to us than competition. onXRP will provide value to each project by providing the tools needed to succeed. By fostering synergies across the ecosystem, we hope to protect both users and projects. A safe refuge for newcomers and an agora for the entire community." a statement by the onXRP team reads as saying.

The popularity of onXRP is increasing rapidly as one of the most promising and user-oriented tech projects around. More and more people are using the XRP Ledger, looking for content that is unfortunately still siloed and fragmented across the internet. The goal of onXRP is to reduce barriers to entry through an educational platform that will amplify the voices of knowledgeable community members.

onXRP partnered with Pastel Network earlier in March this year to enhance the security of the XRPL NFT ecosystem and integrate specific tools purpose-built by Pastel into the onXRP marketplace.

So far, onXRP has relished an incredible journey where the team has given their best to convert every low into a high. Talking about the biggest challenges the project has faced so far, the team says that growing in a bear market was one of the biggest challenges they faced. "We overcame this always to keep our word and keep building," the statement says.

The most recent partnerships also helped onXRP in achieving its goals. Apart from that, the team also feels that launching the first curated tokenised whitelisting DEX in the world was also a big challenge they completed because of the XPUNKS.