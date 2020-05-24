Indians Turned to International Lottery as Government Canceled State Lottos During Lockdown

International Lottery

As the COVID-19 pandemic cripples the world, India struggles under a lockdown together with one-third of the world’s population. Social distancing is now the new normal. With residents being asked to stay home, everyday activities have gone for a toss.

Amid the Coronavirus scare and concern, State governments in India had postponed all lottery draws in the recent past. As part of the social distancing rules, the sale of lottery tickets was canceled nationwide with effect from 23rd March 2020.

Although the restrictions are now partially lifted with effect from 22nd May 2020, lottery ticket selling is still prohibited on Sundays and in containment zones. To the further disappointment of lotto lovers in the country, State governments have allowed the sale of tickets to only those draws that were postponed. To buy fresh tickets, players need to wait until the end of this month.

Does it mean Indian lottery players ran out of luck during the lockdown? Not at all! The postponement of state lotteries wasn’t able to crush the hopes of Indian players who had found a better alternative - international lotteries.

As reported by casino comparison site CasinoWebsites.in, there is a significant surge in Indian players looking for international online lotteries. The site has recorded most signups ever since the lockdown was announced and State lottos were called off.

Lottery draws such as US Powerball, EuroMillions and Mega Millions that have created countless millionaires in the past are now the newest craze in Indian online gambling. However, these draws take place outside the country, which makes it nearly impossible for the common Indian to buy a physical ticket in person.

Thanks to online lottery concierge services, this major gap has now been bridged. Using websites such as Lotto247, PlayHugeLottos, Lotto Agent, and TheLotter, people can buy online tickets to world lottos from the comfort of their home.

The process is fairly simple. Once a player requests a ticket purchase on these websites, local lottery agents from the companies buy it on his behalf and send a scanned copy to his account. If a win is registered, the player is notified immediately to claim his winnings.

Smaller prizes are usually paid via a banking method the player prefers. However, for bigger amounts, the concierge team gets in touch with the winner and guides him through the prize collection process.

The entire procedure is not just convenient for Indian players, but also safe since these websites are licensed and regulated by reputed gaming authorities. Payouts are guaranteed if a player wins. Moreover, compared to local Indian lotteries, international draws pay out more money.

With 118K+ confirmed cases and 3,583+ deaths reported, India continues to be under lockdown. Dried up avenues of entertainment are catalyzing an online gambling boom in the country. The inclination toward international lotto is an outcome of this frenzy coupled with the temporary prohibitions put on State lotteries.