Blockchain technologies are already transforming the world of art, music, and publishing. With the coming of web3.0, NFTs and AR, this disruptive change will be felt by fans of Manga and Anime, too. One example that is already here today is the cproject which brought manga and anime to life using blockchain technologies. In 2022 we will be bringing a NFT-powered platform called Shinsekai into this world in order to create an interactive, immersive, and exciting experience for everyone who loves manga and anime.

With an aim to create a Mangaverse, Shinsuke takes the first step to bring Manga-anime NFT on the Metaverse. The introduction of Shinsekai will enable creators to sell and buy manga and anime on a blockchain-based platform, which will be supported by new technologies such as AR and VR. This platform will create a new experience for users in the Metaverse as well as in these worlds. The possibilities are limitless!

Shinsekai's community goal is to provide a place for fans of manga and anime to interact with creators, and grow together in the Metaverse.

Shinsekai aims to create a safe digital Mangaverse, where all users have equal opportunities and access to digital services. The ecosystem created by Shinsekai has endless possibilities and is also a perfect suitable model for anyone looking to improve their online presence, digital business, or social media marketing campaigns.

Shinsekai Corp. plants to distribute manga, broadcast Anime, introduce clothing brand and other activities that will increase the value of the company and therefore, the value of the NFT collection.

Shinsekai Corp. is focused on building a global, decentralized, trustworthy ecosystem for digital assets and products, as well as a social network for both users and partners to transact digital assets. In this ecosystem, everyone can easily participate and help build a brighter future together.

It’s safe to say that this NFT will influence the current NFT trends. The artist behind this project, Cedric Kashama, is a renowned and well-established artist in the digital art world. Through his artwork, Cedric will be able to influence the digital art trends and improve the lives of many creatives around the world.

Cedric Kashama is also an expert in 3D, as shown by his previous work on the breathtaking visuals for this project. The fact that he is a well-established graphic artist and 3D expert will enable him to produce quality digital assets in the real world. Through the Shinsekai ecosystem, the NFTs produced by Cedric will be implemented into their own digital projects.