Eugene, May 20: Nike, a US-based sportswear brand, started laying off some of its employees from the technology division. The Nike spokesperson informed us about the tech employees' job cuts and said the company was considering shifting some of the work to third-party vendors. It is not confirmed how many people have been affected by the latest round of Nike layoffs.

Nike is a globally renowned sportswear and footwear brand in over 170 countries. The company had around 79,400 employees as of May 2024 globally; however, during the year, the footwear giant may have reduced its workforce due to various reasons. Nike layoffs were announced by the company as a part of its turnaround efforts. Tech Layoffs 2025: InfoEdge CEO Hitesh Oberoi Says AI Will Reshape Jobs, Provide New Opportunities for Skilled Professionals.

A Nike spokesperson said that the changes in the shift were announced last. The spokesperson did not mention the number of employees affected by the latest round of job cuts. The reports said that Nike forecasted a steeper drop in the fourth-quarter revenue in March than the analysts had predicted. Therefore, the company had been cautious about its operations and work related to rekindling the interest among the consumers who left its products to choose the rivals, according to a report Reuters.

The report mentioned that Nike CEO Elliott Hill implemented several changes to the senior leadership team. He was appointed CEO in October to lead a turnaround at Nike; however, he reportedly struggled to design new and innovative shoes. According to a report by Bloomberg, Nike has struggled amid rising competition from emerging brands and has miscalculated a shift away from other multi-brand retailers in recent years. Tech Layoffs Fear: Bengaluru-Based 30-Year-Old Developer Afraid of Taking Home Loan Amid Fear and Uncertainty of Losing Job Due to AI, Looks for Alternate Ways To Earn.

The report mentioned that the Nike layoffs affected staff members in its strategic enterprise and corporate functions departments, which manage the business processes. The technology division at Nike was in a difficult phase when the chief digital information officer left the company amid bribery allegations.

