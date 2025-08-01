New Delhi, August 01: Markets may witness selective stock movements on Friday, August 01, as a range of companies announce fresh orders, commercial operations, and strategic partnerships. Investors looking for stocks to buy or sell today should keep a close watch on shares like Hitachi Energy India (NSE: PowerIndia), NTPC (NSE: NTPC), HCL Technologies (NSE: HCLTech) which could see action due to company-specific developments.

Indian equity indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on July 31 with Nifty below 24,800. At close, the Sensex was down 296.28 points or 0.36 percent at 81,185.58, and the Nifty was down 86.70 points or 0.35 percent at 24,768.35. As we enter the last day of week, below are the stocks to buy or sell on August 01. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Tumble for 3rd Day, Dragged by Kotak Bank, India-US Trade Deal Uncertainty.

Hitachi Energy India (NSE: PowerIndia) is in focus after securing a major order from Power Grid Corporation of India to supply 30 units of 765 kV, 500 MVA single-phase transformers. The deal supports India’s long-term renewable energy and electrification strategy and may boost investor confidence in the stock. Indian Stock Market Today: Sensex Rises 379 Points, Nifty Up 116 Points in Early Trade, IT and PSU Banks Lead.

Power Mech Projects Ltd (NSE: PowerMech) has bagged a INR 159 crore order from the Bihar State Power Generation Company to construct 13.66 MW solar plants across the state. With a long-term 25-year execution period, the project strengthens its renewable portfolio and could make the stock attractive to long-term investors.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals (NSE: TORNTPHARM) has raised INR 300 crore through issuance of commercial papers, signaling its active position in the short-term debt market. Investors may watch for potential impact on its liquidity and financing costs.

NTPC Ltd (NSE: NTPC) will begin commercial operations of Unit-3 (660 MW) of its 3,300-MW Barh Super Thermal Power Project in Bihar from July 1. This marks a key milestone in Stage-I of the project, which could boost NTPC’s generation capacity and revenue.

HCL Technologies (NSE: HCLTech) has expanded its collaboration with Salesforce to offer orchestration consultation services, supporting AI-driven enterprise transformation—a move that may support upward sentiment in the stock.

These developments could drive action in Thursday’s trade, making the mentioned stocks worth watching.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2025 07:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).