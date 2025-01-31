With the Union Budget for fiscal year 2025-26 scheduled for presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tomorrow, Saturday, February 1, traders are wondering whether the stock markets will remain open. Contrary to typical weekends, both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will operate during regular trading hours, from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. This move follows the tradition of having the stock markets open for live trading on significant events like the Union Budget. Investors and traders are keen to react to the anticipated announcements, particularly those affecting sectors such as infrastructure, technology, and manufacturing. Additionally, commodity derivatives trading will continue until 5:00 PM, but the T+0 settlement session will be suspended for the day. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Heads to Parliament to Table Economic Survey 2024–25 in House.

Stock Market Open on February 1 for Budget 2025

