Reliance Power Limited (NSE: RPower) stocks opened in green today, February 6, in early morning trade. As per the latest trading developments on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, Reliance Power Limited (NSE: RPower) shares were trading at INR 42.15 and rose by INR 2.23 or 5.59 per cent. Notably, Reliance Power Limited (NSE: RPower) saw its 52-high of INR 53.64 on October 3 last year and its 52-week low of INR 19.40 on March 14, 2024.

Reliance Power Share Today

