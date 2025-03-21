New Delhi, March 21: On March 21, 2025, several stocks are poised to attract investor attention due to significant corporate developments. Manappuram Finance (NSE: MANAPPURAM), Bajaj Finance (NSE: BAJFINANCE) and Zomato (NSE: ZOMATO) are among the stocks to buy or sell on March 21, according to CNBCTV18. This comes after Benchmark indices surged for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, with the Sensex closing above the 76,000 mark for the first time since February, driven by the US Federal Reserve’s dovish stance and improved market sentiment.

The rally was broad-based. with all major sectoral indices trading in positive territory, as the markets took comfort from the Fed’s unchanged projection for two rate cuts in 2025. Now, as we enter the last trading day of the week below are the stocks to buy or sell on Friday. Ola Electric Stock Price Drops 4.05% to INR 51.64 Apiece Following Reports of Regulatory Scrutiny Expand Its Stores Over Trade Violations.

Manappuram Finance (NSE: MANAPPURAM)

Global private equity firm Bain Capital has agreed to acquire an 18% stake in Manappuram Finance for INR 4,385 crore. This investment will be executed through a preferential allotment of shares and warrants at INR 236 per share, representing a 30% premium over the company’s six-month average trading price. The transaction will also trigger a mandatory open offer for an additional 26% stake from existing shareholders, potentially increasing Bain Capital’s total stake to between 18% and 41.7%. This substantial capital infusion is expected to bolster Manappuram Finance’s growth prospects, making its stock one to watch. KEI Price Today, March 20: KEI Industries Stock Plunges Over 13% As Adani Group Enters Cables Market.

Bajaj Finance (NSE: BAJFINANCE)

Bajaj Finance has announced key leadership changes, with Rajeev Jain appointed as Vice Chairman in the capacity of an Executive Director for a three-year term starting April 1, 2025. Anup Kumar Saha, currently the Deputy Managing Director, has been re-designated as Managing Director for the remainder of his tenure until March 31, 2028. These appointments, approved by the company’s board and subject to shareholder approval, signal a strategic move to strengthen leadership and may influence investor sentiment.

Zomato (NSE: ZOMATO)

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the name change of Zomato Limited to Eternal Limited, effective March 20, 2025. This rebranding reflects the company’s diversification beyond food delivery into quick-commerce (Blinkit), live events (District), and kitchen supplies (Hyperpure). While the corporate entity’s name changes, the Zomato brand and app will continue to operate under their existing names. This strategic shift may impact investor perception and the company’s market positioning.

Hindalco (NSE: HINDALCO)

Hindalco Industries has announced plans to invest INR 45,000 crore across its aluminium, copper, and speciality alumina businesses. This significant capital expenditure underscores the company’s commitment to expanding its operations and maintaining its leadership position in the industry. Investors may view this development as a positive indicator of future growth potential.

TVS Motor Company (NSE: TVSMOTOR)

TVS Motor Company’s board has approved an interim dividend of INR 10 per share (1000%), amounting to a total payout of INR 475 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. This substantial dividend reflects the company’s strong financial performance and commitment to delivering shareholder value, potentially making it attractive to income-focused investors.

These developments position Manappuram Finance, Bajaj Finance, Zomato (Eternal Limited), Hindalco, and TVS Motor Company as stocks to watch closely on March 21, 2025.

