Shares of KEI Industries Ltd. (NSE: KEI) tumbled 13.58 per cent in early trade on March 20, trading at INR 2,837.25 against the previous close of INR 3,283.25. The sharp decline follows Adani Group’s entry into the cables and wires market, raising concerns over intensified competition. The stock also hit a new 52-week low of INR 2,806.15, reflecting investor apprehension. This comes weeks after UltraTech Cement announced its foray into the sector, adding to industry pressure. Rising input costs and market competition have further weighed on KEI's performance. Investors remain cautious as established players face growing threats from corporate giants. IndiGo Share Price Today, March 20: IndiGo Stock Rises 1.71% in Early Trade As Market Reacts to Fleet Expansion, Global Growth Plans.

KEI Price Today, March 20:

KEI Stock Tumbles Over 13% on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)