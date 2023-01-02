New Delhi, January: Online food delivery platform Swiggy's losses doubled to Rs 3,629 crore in FY22 compared to Rs 1,617 crore in the last fiscal year. Total expenses went up 131 per cent to Rs 9,574.5 crore in FY22.

According to its annual financial statement with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), during the last quarter of FY22, Swiggy turned "decacorn" (with a valuation of $10 billion and above) after raising a $700 million round led by Invesco.

Meanwhile, Swiggy's revenue grew 2.2 times to Rs 5,705 crore during FY22 as opposed to Rs 2,547 crore in FY21. According to Entrackr, outsourcing support cost accounted for 24.5 per cent of the total expenses of the company. Apple Failed To Launch Planned ‘Dedicated’ Classical Music App in 2022, Despite Acquiring Classical Music Service Primephonic.

This particular cost increased 2.3 times to Rs 2,350 crore in FY22 from Rs 1,031 crore in FY21. Its advertising and promotional expenses surged 4 times to reach Rs 1,848.7 crore during FY22, according to the report. Reports surfaced last month that Swiggy may lay off more than 250 employees or up to 5 per cent of its workforce starting January.

"There have been no layoffs at Swiggy. We concluded our performance cycle in October and have announced ratings and promotions at all levels. As with every cycle, we expect exits based on performance," a Swiggy spokesperson had said in a statement.

The upcoming layoffs are likely to impact Swiggy's quick commerce delivery service Instamart to reduce cash burn. In November, global brokerage firm Jefferies said that Swiggy was fast losing market share to its rival Zomato despite offering heavy discounts.

Citing Swiggy investor Prosus' financial report, Jefferies said that the gross value of Swiggy's food delivery business was $1.3 billion in the January-June period this year. Zomato in the same period logged gross order volume of $1.6 billion. Zomato Delivery Boy Dies on Spot After Being Run Over by District Judge's Car in Noida (Watch Video).

In May last year, Swiggy acquired Dineout, a dining out and restaurant tech platform, for an undisclosed sum. According to sources, the acquisition size was around $200 million. Earlier this year, the food delivery platform raised $700 million led by Invesco at a $10.7 billion valuation.

