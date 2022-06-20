Health and fitness are vast fields. These are no longer restricted to being physically healthy and fit. It is a more holistic approach to physical, mental, and emotional fitness. Despite being a young artist, Manav Durga is passionate about keeping himself moving. He had diversified interests when it comes to staying fit and healthy.

Sports are one of the recreational ways to stay in motion. Each and all knows the multiple benefits when it comes to playing sports. Manav has won praise for his success in national-level sports matches. Lawn tennis and badminton are his passions, and he gives his all on the courts, just as he does in his performances. Besides helping stay physically active, sports often help with improving mental health as well.

Apart from sports, dancing is another tool that can help with fitness. It is fun and lifts up ones spirit. To pursue his diverse interests, Manav is also learning gymnastics and freestyle dance. Now that is the trait of an all-rounder.

Nonetheless, a healthy diet is essential for any workout plan. Food is an important element of our lives and has an impact on our overall well-being. As a result, he began his fitness journey. The food and fitness enthusiast embraced healthy living by eating healthy food and going to the gym every day.

Manav also learned to make decisions with his health in mind. He also began his path to mental health by practising yoga and meditation. With the advent of ever-increasing stress in regular lives, it is required to keep one's mental health balanced. Meditation helps in achieving mindfulness and often breathing exercises along with meditation help in relaxing.

Fitness is frequently associated with one's physique, which is true, but it also enhances one's confidence. "I am inspired by my profession and my desire to keep healthy and fit," says Manav Durga Model & Actor

The dopamine rush after a long run or a workout is frequently what drives people to stick to their schedule. It also has a positive effect on one's self-esteem. Fitness is inevitably an important aspect of life, especially today when we have to stay in front of screens all day. Following a fitness routine is a huge step towards better health. We wish Manav all the best for his journey ahead.