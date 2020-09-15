Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty, who is also a Member of Parliament, filed a police complaint against a taxi driver for harassing her in Kolkata. As per reports, the driver has been arrested by the police. Mimi was travelling in her car returning from her gym. Allegedly, Laxman Yadav (32), in a drunken stupor, overtook her car near Ballygunge Phari area towards Gariahat crossing passed lewd comments at her. COVID-19 Lockdown: Mimi Chakraborty’s Instagram Post of Expectation v Reality in Quarantine Days Is a Must-See (View Pic).

“I was in my car when I noticed one taxi next to my car and the driver was making gestures at me. First, I ignored it. Then he overtook my car and again did the same. I felt if I ignore this right now some other woman may face harassment if she takes a ride in his taxi. They won’t be safe in his taxi at night,” the actress said in a statement.

Mimi filed a complaint at the Gariahat police station. "The fact of the case is that on 14.9.2020 at 13.30 hrs while the complainant (Mimi) was moving on her car along Gariahat road from Ballygunge Phari towards Gariahat crossing, an unknown driver of taxi misbehaved with the complainant," a copy of the complaint read. The arrested driver has been booked under Sections 354, 354A, 354D, 509 and others of the Indian Penal Code. COVID-19 Effect! TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty Imposes a Week of Self-Quarantine After Returning From London.

In July 2020, Bollywood actor Manish Chaudhari apprehended a man who was teasing his partner and handed him over to the police. Also, in July 2020, eight men were arrested for planning the kidnapping of Shamna Kasim, an actress active in the Malayalam and Tamil film industries.

