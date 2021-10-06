Singer Adele has announced her brand new song 'Easy On Me', which will be out on October 15. On Tuesday, the multiple Grammy winner gave a sneak peek into her fourth music album after a hiatus of almost six years. Adele shared a 21-second black-and-white clip on Twitter, showing her putting a cassette with the song's title, 'Easy On Me', into a car stereo, followed by 12 seconds of a piano melody. Adele Birthday Special: 5 Lesser-Known Songs of the British Singer That Deserve to Be On Your Playlist.

"Easy On Me - October 15," she captioned the post. Last year on Instagram, the 33-year-old singer told her fans that she has "no idea" when her new album would arrive. Her last album '25' was released in 2015. Singer Adele and husband Simon Konecki Parted Their Ways.

Watch The Video Below:

Easy On Me - October 15 pic.twitter.com/7HRvxAfEqy — Adele (@Adele) October 5, 2021

Billboard also reported Tuesday that Adele is heading to Las Vegas for a residency next year to promote her new work.

