Kylie Page, Netflix's Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On actor and adult film star, was found dead at her Los Angeles residence on June 25, 2025. She was 28 years old at the time of her passing. Kylie Page's death was confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office. However, the cause of her death remains undisclosed, and an investigation is underway. Officials first became aware of Page's passing after one of her friends asked the police to check on her, after which they discovered she had passed away. Anthony ‘Koby Falks’ Cox, Australian Adult Content Creator and OnlyFans Star, Dies at 42; Publicist Confirms His Death in Emotional Instagram Post.

After the saddening news of Kylie Page's passing surfaced online, her longtime collaborator Brazzers took to X (formerly Twitter) and paid a tribute to the adult video actress. Their tribute reads, "The Brazzers team is deeply saddened to learn of Kylie Page’s passing. Kylie will be remembered for her laughter, kindness and bringing light wherever she went. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Kylie’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time."

The Brazzers team is deeply saddened to learn of Kylie Page’s passing. Kylie will be remembered for her laughter, kindness and bringing light wherever she went. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Kylie’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. 🤍 — Brazzers (@Brazzers) June 26, 2025

After Kylie Page's passing, her family members created a GoFundMe account to get help with the funeral costs. The description of the fundraiser stated that the donations will help her loved ones "through the shock, the grief and theunimaginable reality they're living in." The statement reads, 'This GoFundMe isn't just about funeral expenses. It's about bringing Kylie home." Her family shouldn't have to think about bills or burial costs right now. They should be allowed to grieve,e and we want to give them a chance." ‘Come and Stretch Me Out’: OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Plans To Sleep With 2,000 Men in a Day in Her Most Shocking Challenge Yet (Watch Video).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KYLIE PAGE (@therealkyliepagex)

According to TMZ, officers found fentanyl and drug paraphernalia in her home along with her sexually graphic photos with other men scattered around the apartment. While there is no confirmation regarding the cause of her death, law enforcement insiders said that Kylie Page's death is "a suspected overdose and foul play is not thought to be involved."

