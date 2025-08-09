Brazilian adult film performer Vitoria Beatriz has sadly passed away at the age of 28. Her death was confirmed on August 5 by Inka Productions, a Peruvian adult film company she often worked with. The company shared a touching statement, saying, "The Inka Productions family is deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Vitoria Beatriz. Her joy, warmth, and the light she radiated at every moment left an indelible mark on all of us who had the privilege of knowing her. We send our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and every fan who carried her in their hearts. Her memories will live on forever.” Teen Son Admits to Filming His Mother, Adult Star Andressa Urach's OnlyFans Content for Her and Says He's 'Not Ashamed.'

Inka Productions Shares Sad News on X – View Post

(Photo Credit: X)

Vitoria Beatriz Hospitalised Before Passing

Prior to her passing, Vitoria had been hospitalised in critical condition due to undisclosed medical issues. A fan page, which has since been taken down, had asked for prayers on behalf of her family. They stated, "I want to inform you that Vitoria remains hospitalised, and we, the family, have chosen not to share details of the situation. Just know that she is surrounded by care and love."

Fan Page Confirms Vitoria Beatriz’s Death

The fan page admin, who often communicated with Vitoria through direct messages, confirmed her death and expressed shock. They shared, "She told me about the challenges she faced with her physical and mental health and how difficult it was to go through this every day. She was a very strong person but also very sensitive."

Brazilian Adult Star’s Career and Recent Losses

Born in São Paulo, Brazil, in 1996, Vitoria Beatriz built a successful career in adult entertainment, working with various production companies in both Peru and Brazil. Her passing comes just over a month after the death of another young adult film star, Kylie Page, who died at 27. Authorities later suspected an overdose in Kylie's case, with fentanyl and drug paraphernalia found at her home.

