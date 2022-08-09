Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has a rakhi sister and it is Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly. Rupali will be seen tying a rakhi to Akshay and talking about her first meeting with him. Akshay is coming on the sets of the reality show Ravivaar with Star Parivaar to promote his film Raksha Bandhan. While both Akshay and Rupali celebrate rakhi, the Anupamaa fame calls him her 'rakhi brother'. Akshay Kumar Opens Up About Working With Aanand L Rai in Raksha Bandhan.

Rupali says, "Akshay and I go way back. He is my rakhi-brother. We lost touch for a while when he became such a big personality. It gets a bit awkward after a while." Talking about her first meeting with Akshay, she says, "It was back in 1992 when I started tying rakhi to him, and in 2022, I got to see him again and tie another rakhi, all thanks to the show." Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar Shares BTS Pictures With Director Aanand L Rai & Team From the Sets of His Next.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

During the show, families that are part of daily fictional dramas compete with each other through various activities including dancing and singing and the winning team is announced as The Best Parivaar. Ravivaar with Star Parivaar airs on Star Plus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2022 07:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).