New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, on Monday, dropped some behind-the-lens pictures from his upcoming family entertainer film 'Raksha Bandhan'.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Prithviraj' actor shared the sling of behind the scene pictures, to which he captioned, "A film celebrating the most special bond where there genuinely was a lot of bonding Sharing a few special moments of this very special film, coming to a theatre near you in 1 month. #RakshaBandhan releasing on 11th August in cinemas."

In the first picture, the 'Khiladi 786' actor can be seen hugging the director of the film Anand L Rai and the lead actor of the film Bhumi Pednekar with an eye-blink expression.

In the second picture, the 'Raanjhana' director can be seen giving a warm hug to Akshay, while he sits on a chair in a blue-checked shirt.

Another picture features the 'Sooryavanshi' actor with all the female actors of 'Raksha Bandhan', Bhumi Pednekar, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, Sahejmeen Kaur and Sadiaa Khateeb.

In the fourth picture, the 54-year-old actor could be seen kissing her on-screen sister Sadia Khateeb on her forehead, meanwhile the 'Zero' director stands behind Khateeb.

In the last picture, Akshay struck a pose with all his on-screen sisters, sitting on the top of a terrace in his 'Raskha Bandhan' look.

The film is slated to release on August 11, 2022, and will face a clash with Aamir Khan's much-anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chadha'.

Meanwhile, the 'Bell Bottom' actor will be also seen in 'Ram Setu' with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, which is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali 2022.

Apart from that he also has 'Selfie' along with Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty and Anand L Rai's 'Gorkha'. (ANI)

