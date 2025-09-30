Sunita Ahuja recently spoke candidly about rumours surrounding her husband, Bollywood actor Govinda, during a vlog with Sambhavna Seth. The actress revealed that she has heard the rumours of an affair, but she remains composed. She said, “The day I find out that Govinda is cheating on me, I will tell the media about it.” ‘Nobody Can Separate Us, Neither the God nor the Satan’: Sunita Ahuja Speaks Up on Divorce Rumours With Govinda (Watch Video)

Sunita Ahuja Shares Love for Govinda

Sunita also opened up about her long-standing relationship with Govinda. “Chi Chi and I have been staying opposite to each other for 15 years, but he does come home sometimes. Anyone who hurts a good woman will never be happy, and he'll be restless himself. I've given him my entire life and I still love him so much,” she said. Sunita and Govinda have been married for 38 years and share two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja.

Sunita Ahuja Calls Out ‘Sugar Daddy’ Culture in Bollywood

Addressing her feelings about the rumours, she added, “100 percent because I am hearing these things too. But I am very strong because I have my kids.” Sunita further commented on the "sugar daddy" culture in the industry, stating, “What happens is that nowadays the girls who come to struggle, I’m not talking about everyone, there are some particular girls who have become addicted to sugar daddies. Some think they will run their house and get pocket money.” Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Accuses Him of Cheating, Cruelty and Desertion in Ongoing Divorce Case – Reports.

Watch Sunita Ahuja's Full Vlog:

Sunita Ahuja Vows To Confront Govinda if He Cheats

When asked how she would react if she caught Govinda cheating, Sunita jokingly said, “Then it’s over, Jai Mata Di! He says Sunny Deol has a two-and-a-half kilo hand, mine is five kilos. Then I will hit him, because Mata Rani’s power will come into play.” Despite the rumours, Sunita emphasises her love, strength and commitment to her family.

