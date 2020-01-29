AR Rahman, Ameya Dabli to Perform at Ekam Satt - Unity Concert: The 50th Symphony

AR Rahman, Ameya Dabli (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Celebrated music composer AR Rahman and musical artiste Ameya Dabli are set to perform at the 'Ekam Satt – Unity Concert: The 50th Symphony'. The show, to be held on February 29, will see Rahman play his Sufi ensemble renditions and Dabli will present his music with unique instrumentation exclusively arranged with music composer Ranjit Barot. Rahman said the show aspires to connect listeners to the inner self and evoke universal love through music. Grammys 2020: AR Rahman and Son Ameen Meet Maroon 5’s PJ Morton (View Pic)

"The Sufi Ensemble performs popular Sufi film compositions, re-arranged versions of the masters of qawwali and culturally inspired collaborations - all enhanced by visual experiences," the double Oscar-winning music director said in a statement. "For our 50th concert of Ekam Satt, I felt we were now ready to take this experience to a larger global audience. I am privileged to have AR Rahman as a part of this show on such a special occasion. AR Rahman Guidance Made My Foundation Strong, Says Singer Abhay Jodhpurkar.

Through our music we hope to touch the chords of our global audiences and spread the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (one-world family)," added Dabli. The concert will take place at Jio Gardens, Mumbai. Ticket sales will be available on BookMyShow from Thursday.