Arjun Rampal goes back to his black jet hairdo! The Bollywood hunk had surprised his fans by going blonde (read silver) in the recent past. Fans had gone absolutely berserk on this dramatic transformation of sorts. Given his tall frame, his chiseled facial features, and his charisma went well with the new silvery streaks. And just when we were wondering if the man has donned this new loo for a new film or a web series, fans are in for another surprise now!

Yes, Rampal has gone back to black! his recent Instagram post reveals the new look. And the text alongside the post clearly suggests that Arjun's new look is hinting at an exciting character. "Back to Black. Onto another one. More deets later. #TheReturn #jarpictures thank you again @aalimhakim you just get the character.," posts Arjun. ALSO READ: Arjun Rampal Flaunts His Abs, Shares a Throwback Monochrome Picture From His Modelling Days

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72)

While we certainly are looking forward to the deets that Rampal is going reveal, we must confess that we loved Arjun with his silver steaks and thick beard. Didn't he look delicious and devilish in that avatar? Previously in an Instagram video, Arjun Rampal reached the salon with his blonde hair. ALSO READ: Arjun Rampal’s Platinum Blonde Look, Mira Rajput’s Light Brown Tresses, Genelia Deshmukh’s Cherry-Red Hair - B-Town Celebs Who Impressed Us With Their Makeover

In said video , he gave a peek of his latest look. Hairstylist Aalim Hakim, who is the creator of this look of Arjun, also featured in the video. Arjun stated, "Goodbye Blondie… feat @aalimhakim." The song Feeling Good by Michael Bublé played in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72)

Arjun Rampal will next be seen essaying the role of an antagonist in the upcoming movie Dhaakad. The film stars actress Kangana Ranaut alongside the hunk. Arjun Rampal was last seen in the web series Nail Polish where he played the role of a criminal lawyer.

