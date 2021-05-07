International model and actress, published in more than 40 magazines including some of the most prestigious ones, Amber Zhaoyang Wang has taken the fashion world by storm. Amber’s professional journey epitomizes how fate can take unexpected twists and turns. It traces her progress in a rather unexpected and unplanned career move, from studying law to making it big in the fashion industry

Amber Zhaoyang Wang was born on June 10, 1996, in Luoyang, Henan, China. Born in a well-to-do family Amber grew up with aspirations of a normal teenager of pursuing her passion for basketball and aspiring for good education. During her school days in Dongsheng Middle School, Amber realized her keen interest in basketball. When she was just 14 years old, she joined the local women’s basketball team. She then went on to become an active player, who also won a championship.

In a bid to pursue good education Amber moved to the United States at the young age of 15. Amber was oblivious of the fact that this move of hers would lay the foundation stone for her future in the world of fashion. Dropping her education midway Amber went back to China and established an English training agency in China, which she took over as the CEO at the very young age of 19. After setting up this successful agency Amber once again moved back to the USA to pursue further education.

On an informal day at the mall life took a turn when she was spotted by a model agency and asked to do a modeling gig. Being adventurous Amber took the opportunity to explore a new dimension in her life and after that, there was no looking back. Her long list of accomplishments includes featuring in Glamour, Bazaar, Vanity Teen GQ, NYFW model for GHHAUS, China Vogue, China Fashion Cosmopolitan, China Official to name a few. Amber has been mentored by Coco Rocha.

Amber Zhaoyang Wang is a name synonymous with success and each day brings the promise of adding more glory and popularity for her in the fashion industry!