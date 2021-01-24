Indian cricketer KL Rahul was spotted with rumoured girlfriend and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty at a recent get-together with new Chennai Super Kings player Robin Uthappa and his wife Shheetal, as visible in the pictures posted by Uthappa’s wife on her social media. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are one of the most talked-about rumoured celebrity couples but neither of them have confirmed their relationship. KL Rahul Trolls His Rumoured Girlfriend Athiya Shetty for Burning Banana Bread (See Instagram Stories).

Robin Uthappa’s wife, Shheetal, took to her Instagram to post a picture with some of her close friends. In the post, the couple were joined by KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty along with Indian cricketer Sinan Abdul Khader. KL Rahul and Athiya could be seen smiling away and posing with others at the table. ‘Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Have Been Dating for a Few Months Now,’ Confirms a Close Friend of the Couple.

'I'v grown up having the most amazing friends who have been my family from the very beginning .. and so blessed to have that family growing at every stage of life,' wrote Shheetal Uthappa on her Instagram.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been the talk of the town as they have shared photos of each other several times on their social media profiles. The two often indulge in social media exchanges by dropping comments on each other's posts which adds to the excitement among fans.

Recently, when Athiya conducted a 'Q&A' session on Instagram, where she was asked by a fan to share an unseen photo with KL Rahul. Athiya obliged and shared a masked selfie with the Indian cricketer. A while back in November, Rahul had shared some lovely posts for the Bollywood actress on her birthday.

