Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar recently marked the 10th anniversary of the beloved film Dil Dhadakne Do by sharing nostalgic memories from the movie’s journey. Taking to social media, Farhan posted a video montage of key scenes from the film, captioned: “Celebrating 10 years of laughter, love, and family ties. #10YearsOfDilDhadakneDo.” Released on June 5, 2015, Dil Dhadakne Do, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is a family dramedy that left a lasting impact on audiences with its sharp storytelling, emotional depth, and strong performances. The film boasted a star-studded cast including Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and Farhan Akhtar, with a witty voice-over by Aamir Khan as the family’s pet dog, Pluto. Farhan Akhtar Health: Actor-Director Shares Recovery Update After Meniscus Tear Surgery, Says ‘Life’s Getting Back on Track’

Farhan Akhtar Shares a Throwback Video From Film ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

The story revolves around the wealthy Mehra family, who invite friends and relatives on a 10-day Mediterranean cruise to celebrate the parents’ 30th wedding anniversary. What follows is a series of emotional confrontations, humorous moments, and heartfelt revelations as the dysfunctional family confronts their personal and collective issues. Farhan Akhtar portrayed Sunny Gill, the progressive journalist and former lover of Ayesha Mehra, played by Priyanka Chopra. Their chemistry and storyline struck a chord with many, especially for its depiction of gender roles and independence.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who played Kamal Mehra, also commemorated the milestone. Sharing behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, he wrote: “Can’t believe it’s been 10 years of Dil Dhadakne Do — a film that only gets younger while making our hearts beat louder every time.” Interestingly, Zoya Akhtar originally envisioned the story as a nuanced sibling drama focusing on the bond between a brother and sister. She wanted to steer away from over-the-top portrayals and instead depict a more relatable family dynamic. She collaborated with writer-director Reema Kagti on the screenplay, while Farhan Akhtar penned the dialogues. Dil Dhadakne Do Clocks 9: Farhan Akhtar Shares BTS Video From Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra's Film Celebrate The Occasion - WATCH

Dil Dhadakne Do continues to be a fan favorite for its refreshing storytelling, strong ensemble performances, and beautiful visuals set against a scenic cruise backdrop.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2025 06:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).