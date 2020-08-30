Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene says that after reading the script of "Saajan", which released 29 years ago on this day, she instantly decided to be a part of it. Madhuri took to Instagram, where she shared a still from the film, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan. She captioned the picture: "#29YearsOfSaajan. After reading the script of this film, I instantly decided to be a part of it. The story was romantic, the dialogues were poetic and the music was brilliant!" 17 Years Of Emraan Hashmi: Fans Celebrate The Actor’s Career With The Sweetest Tweets

Directed by Lawrence D'Souza, "Saajan" was released in 1991. The film tells the tale of two best friends Amar and Akash who fall in love with the same girl named Pooja. 45 Years Of Sholay: Jai-Veeru As Army Officers, Amjad Khan Replaces Danny Denzongpa – Five Things That Were Planned But Never Happened

Check Out Madhuri Dixit's Instagram Post Below

Madhuri was last seen on screen in the 2019 film "Kalank", which also starred Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan and Sanjay Dutt.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2020 01:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).