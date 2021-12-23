Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk, who essays the role of Balwinder Sandhu in '83', has posted pictures of him with the heroes of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad and the film's lead actor Ranveer Singh. Ammy took to his Instagram and shared joyful pictures with Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Balwinder Sandhu, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Mohinder Amarnath, Roger Binny and of course, Ranveer Singh. In the caption, he wrote: "My journey of 83 @83thefilm swipe right." Boman Irani on 83: India’s 1983 World Cup Win Was a Big Day for Indian Cricket and Probably a Bigger Day for Indian Confidence (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Sajid Nadiadwala, one of the film's co-producers, missed the special screening in Mumbai as he had left for Delhi to show the film to the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur, and officials of the ministry. 83 Premiere: Video Of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Harrdy Sandhu Grooving To Diljit Dosanjh’s Lover At The After Party Takes Internet By Storm (WATCH).

The exclusive screening was attended by Thakur and Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, and Textiles and Consumer Affairs, Piyush Goel, along with 10 MPs and MLAs.

