Actor Aadar Jain and his girlfriend Alekha Advani got married in a white wedding in Goa on January 21, 2025. A month later, the loved up couple is all set to get hitched again in a traditional Hindu ceremony. Aadar popped the question to Alekha in a stunning beach setting, one that could make anyone say "yes" in a heartbeat. He posted the sweet proposal photos on Instagram, and the reactions were filled with "Awws!" Aadar's cousins - actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor - as well as other industry friends flooded the comments with congratulations. The photos captured the essence of love and the magic of a perfect proposal. But before you get lost in these adorable pictures, have you wondered how this charming couple first met? Let's take a look at the relationship of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani. Aadar Jain Engaged: Actor Calls Alekha Advani His ‘First Crush’ As He Shares Dreamy Proposal Pics on Social Media.

When Aadar Jain Proposed To Alekha Advani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aadar Jain (@aadarjain)

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's Relationship Timeline

Alekha Advani was friends with Aadar Jain and his ex-girlfriend, actress Tara Sutaria. Aadar confirmed his romance with Alekha by posting a sweet photo of them holding hands on Instagram. They went public with their relationship during Diwali celebrations last year, hosted by Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. However, Aadar and Alekha have known each other for at least 20 years before they became a couple.

Aadar Jain, Alekha Advania and Tara Sutaria

Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani and Tara Sutaria (Photo Credits: X)

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani Confirm Relationship with Adorable Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aadar Jain (@aadarjain)

Aadar Jain, the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain, is part of the renowned Kapoor family of Bollywood. Reema is the daughter of the legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

Aadar Jain made his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films' movie Qaidi Band in 2017. Alekha Advani, a Mumbai-based entrepreneur, graduated from Cornell Hotel School in New York in 2016. Here's wishing the couple a Happy Married Life!

