Aamir Khan is on an interview spree promoting his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, in which he serves as both lead actor and producer. During these conversations, he has shared intriguing updates and trivia about his past and future projects - from confirming his cameo in Rajinikanth’s Coolie to headlining Lokesh Kangaraj’s superhero film. However, one particular video has gone viral, stirring some controversy among Shah Rukh Khan fans. Aamir Khan Announces Superhero Film With ‘LCU’ Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Ahead of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Release, Actor Also Talks About ‘PK’ Sequel.

The clip, taken from his recent interview with Zoom, covers more than just Sitaare Zameen Par. When asked about films he turned down - such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan (which he claims he suggested Salman Khan to do the role) and Darr (from which he claimed he was fired after requesting a joint narration) - Aamir was also questioned about Swades.

Why Aamir Khan Found 'Swades' Boring

This time, he revealed that he rejected the film himself, calling it "boring" - a surprising admission, given that Swades was directed by his old friend, Ashutosh Gowariker. The two had previously collaborated on Baazi and the Oscar-nominated Lagaan, with Aamir even making his producing debut on the latter, but their association goes back to 1984 when both had acted in Ketan Mehta's campus drama, Holi. As we know, the lead role of NASA scientist Mohan Bhargava in Swades eventually went to Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir Khan explained his reasons for rejecting the role, recalling that he had initially liked the concept Ashutosh Gowariker pitched to him during the filming of Lagaan. At the time, the project was titled Kaveri Amma - named after the late Kishori Ballal’s character in the film. Aamir encouraged Ashutosh to develop the idea into a full-fledged script and even intended to produce it under his own banner. ‘I’ve Done 10 Remakes, They Have All Been Superhits’: Ahead of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Release, Aamir Khan Gets Talking About Being Trolled for Remaking Films.

However, once the script was completed and Ashutosh delivered a three-hour narration, Aamir found himself underwhelmed. He candidly told the director, "No matter how noble your intentions are - and what you’re trying to say is both good and important - if it’s conveyed in such a boring manner, I won’t enjoy it. I can’t speak for others, but I was bored." That, he said, was why he ultimately declined the film.

Watch the Video Below:

... Though Aamir Khan Hasn't Watched 'Swades' Yet

Aamir also admitted that he still hasn’t watched Swades, though he acknowledged Ashutosh may have made subsequent improvements. He mentioned hearing praise for Shah Rukh Khan’s performance and even polled the audience, who confirmed their appreciation for the film. Yet, he clarified, "I just haven’t found the time to watch it yet."

This is particularly intriguing, given that Aamir had performed the muhurat shot for Swades. At the time, he was in the midst of shooting Mangal Pandey and arrived on set in full costume - complete with the historical figure’s signature long hair and moustache.

Aamir Khan with Ashutosh Gowariker and Shah Rukh Khan During 'Swades' Muhurat Shot

Aamir Khan had given Muhurat clap for Swades 3 Years of MASTERPIECE PK pic.twitter.com/LpSeiT0aTL — अkbaर Aली (@Akbar7739) December 18, 2017

All About 'Swades'

Released in 2004, Swades was co-produced by Ashutosh Gowariker and UTV Motion Pictures. After Aamir’s exit, the role was reportedly offered to Hrithik Roshan before Shah Rukh Khan took it on. The film originated from a two-episode arc in Zee TV’s Yule Love Stories, which starred Gowariker and Kishori Ballal. 20 Years of ‘Swades’: 20 Fascinating Facts About Shah Rukh Khan-Ashutosh Gowariker’s Masterpiece – From Hrithik Roshan’s Casting Twist to Its Shiva Rajkumar Connection!

At the time, Swades stood out as an unconventional Shah Rukh Khan project, devoid of his typical starry flourishes and featuring a restrained performance. While critics hailed it as one of his finest roles, complemented by AR Rahman’s soulful score, the film underperformed domestically - though it fared better overseas.

Despite its box-office reception, Swades has grown in stature over the years, earning admiration for its grassroots activism narrative and nuanced critique of blind nationalism. Even two decades later, its themes remain resonant. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2025 06:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).