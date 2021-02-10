Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Opens About Her Depression, Reveals How She Smiled at Cousin’s Wedding Despite Feeling Like ‘Absolute Crap’ (Watch Video)

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has once again taken to social media and talked about depression. The theatre director on Tuesday (Feb 9) shared a video wherein she revealed how she has been pretending to smile, but from within, she is not feeling well. In the same clip, she also mentioned that even though she had promised her followers that she'll be speaking more often about mental health she is unable to do so, due to her hectic work schedule in the new job. Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Reveals She Has Been Battling Clinical Depression For Over 4 Years (View Post).

While explaining her current state of mind, she adds, "I'd go to work, cry and go to sleep." Ahead, Ira also gives an example of how she recently attended her cousin's wedding which made her realise that her struggle is read. Elaborating on the same, she said that she was happy for her cousin Zayn Marie Khan and the couple but she had to put a lot of effort to smile for the cameras. "I can be seen smiling in all the wedding photos... but I hit a burn out," she said.

Ira Khan's Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

The video will literally make you feel for Ira, and a few might also connect to what she's saying. For the one's unaware, it was in October 2020 when Ira had shared that she is diagnosed with clinical depression. In a video she had shared on Instagram, she mentioned about facing this since the last four years. “For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental illness better,” her old post read. Stay tuned!

