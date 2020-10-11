Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, recently took to Instagram to reveal that she has been battling clinical depression for over four years now. Ira, in a video that she shared on World Mental Health Day on October 10, 2020, took to social media to reveal that she has been "clinically depressed" for more than four years. Ira is Aamir and his first wife Reena's daughter. Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Makes Her First Tattoo, Says ‘I Think I Have an Alternate Career’.

She captioned her video and urged everyone to start a conversation about mental health. "A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and... life all together. There's no way to say it all in one go. But I'd like to think I've figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey... in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be... way. Let's start a conversation," read Ira's post. Aamir Khan’s New Avatar From The Sets Of Laal Singh Chaddha Goes Viral, Fans Amazed With His Younger Look (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video Below:

Ira began the video by saying, "Hi, I'm depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I've been to a doctor and I'm clinically depressed. I'm doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn't sure what to do."

"So I have decided to take you on a journey - my journey - and see what happens. Hopefully, we'll get to know ourselves and understand mental illness slightly better. I've thought of so many things to say. What should I say? Why am I doing this? Let's start from where I started," said Ira in her Instgram video.

