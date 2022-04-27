Kichcha Sudeep's statement during one of his recent interviews where he said 'Hindi is no more a national language', irked Ajay Devgn. The Bollywood actor slammed the South star for uttering such words and also claimed Hindi to be national language and mother tongue. However, seems like Twitterati's are not pleased with Devgn's thought and so they gave him a reality check by highlighting how Hindi is India's official language. Have a look. Ajay Devgn Claims Hindi Is India’s Mother Tongue and National Language in Response to Kichcha Sudeep’s Comments.

Umm...

Reality Check?

Indeed

Well Said

Petty Politics? 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)