Kichcha Sudeep's statement during one of his recent interviews where he said 'Hindi is no more a national language', irked Ajay Devgn. The Bollywood actor slammed the South star for uttering such words and also claimed Hindi to be national language and mother tongue. However, seems like Twitterati's are not pleased with Devgn's thought and so they gave him a reality check by highlighting how Hindi is India's official language. Have a look. Ajay Devgn Claims Hindi Is India’s Mother Tongue and National Language in Response to Kichcha Sudeep’s Comments.

Not Sorry Mr. Devgan. We in south India will not accept Hindi as our National language at any point of time. Hindi is only an alternate to English as official language. Its the non Hindi states that generate more revenue & GST to the nation and not Hindi states. MH, Guj, Kar & TN — vincy (@vinci71) April 27, 2022

FYI, There is no national language in India. @KicchaSudeep was absolutely right. Hindi is another official language of our country and we have all rights to release our films in any language — Rajashekar|ರಾಜಶೇಖರ್ (@NaanuRaj) April 27, 2022

Hindi is not our national language. India has no national language — Varunkurup (@okayasyousee) April 27, 2022

I am a proud Bengali Maharashtrian. But .@ajaydevgn sir Hindi is not a national language. So don't counter .@KicchaSudeep for raising voice against Hindi and Bollywood. #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/sMriHvztUl — Nandini Das (@DasNandini97) April 27, 2022

Doesn’t make sense, even English movies release in Hindi language in india. There is no National language in india, that’s the beauty of our nation, celebrating the diversity without imposing thoughts on others. Don’t do petty politics bro. — Syed (@aamirsspk) April 27, 2022

