Dostana duo Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham might be seen together in a film soon. Yes, you read that right! As per a report in Pinkvilla, the actors will be teaming up for the Hindi remake of the 2020 Malayalam action thriller Ayyapanum Koshiyum. It was last year when John had bought the rights of this regional flick, but there was no development on the same due to the coronavirus pandemic. The OG movie was helmed by late K. R. Sachidanandan aka Sachy and starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in key roles. RIP Sachy: John Abraham Mourns the Loss of Ayyappanum Koshiyum Writer-Director (View Post).

After this update, it will be interesting to see whether AB would join hands with John after 13 years. As for the one's aren't aware, their last film was Dostana which had released in the year 2008. Talking about Ayyapanum Koshiyum, it was loved by audiences and critics. John Abraham to Remake Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon’s Malayalam Film Ayyappanum Koshiyum in Bollywood.

"John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan have been trying to collaborate on a film again ever since the release of Dostana. However, nothing really materialized. Ayyappanum Koshiyum is finally a quintessential two hero film that does justice to their persona and gives equal standing to both John and Abhishek. They have started a conversation on the film and the paperwork should be done soon," a source told the portal. Ayyappanum Koshiyum to Be Remade in Hindi; Here’s How You Can Watch Late Director Sachy's Malayalam Film Online on Amazon Prime.

John and Abhishek were supposed to come together for Dostana 2 but that didn't happen. Ayyapanum Koshiyum revolved around the story of two men who clash with each other due to a simple issue because of their egos. Having said that, we wonder, if the Hindi remake of the same will be tweaked a little or be a copy-paste version. Workwise, Abhishek was last seen in Ludo whereas John in Pagalpanti. Stay tuned!

