Abhishek Bachchan Wishes Parents, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan On Their 47th Year Of Togetherness With An Unseen Pic!

Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan celebrate 47 years of togetherness on June 3, 2020. The two stars who are loved by fans across the globe got married on this day and the rest is history. It was a while ago when Big B shared a collage of his wedding pics along with an interesting story behind their shaadi. Now, on Wednesday, Amitabh and Jaya's child, Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media and shared a wedding anniversary wish for his parents. Along with the heartfelt wish, Junior Bachchan also shared a rare unseen pic of Amitji and Jaya. Abhishek wrote, "Happy Anniversary Ma and Pa. Love you." Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates 47th Wedding Anniversary With Jaya Bachchan, Shares Wedding Photos Along with an Interesting Anecdote!

In the photo shared we can see the two veteran actors in love. As Amitabh and Jaya can be seen making an eye-to-eye contact and it can't get filmy as this. The photo looks from their marriage days as Jaya can be spotted wearing a saree and the superstar can be seen in a white shirt. Not just Abhishek, even Shweta Nanda wished her dad and mother on a special day by uploading a monochrome pic of the pair laughing out loud. Amitabh Bachchan’s Love for Fake News and Videos: From Morphed Golden Temple Picture to Coronavirus WhatsApp Forward, 5 Times Bollywood Legend Got Deceived By False Info!

Abhishek Bachchan's Wish For Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan:

Here's Shweta Nanda's Wish For Her Parents:

Indeed as they say a picture speaks a thousand words and the above ones serve enough proof that Amitji and Jaya are a pair made in heaven. On the work front, Big B will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Here's wishing Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan a very happy wedding anniversary!