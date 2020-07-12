On Sunday, Bollywood actor Amit Sadh took to his social media and said he would undergo a test for COVID-19, after his Breathe: Into The Shadows co-star, Abhishek Bachchan was tested positive for coronavirus. It was junior Bachchan who had taken to the micro-blogging site and confirmed that he and his father Amitabh Bachchan both were hit by the bug and admitted at Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai. As soon as this news made it to the headlines, fans of Sadh have been concerned about his health. FYI, Amit and Abhishek were many times clicked together at the dubbing studio Sound N Vision. After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan Test Positive for COVID-19, BMC Declares Their Juhu Bungalow Jalsa As a Containment Zone.

To this, Amit firstly thanked his fans for all the love and concern and later revealed that as a precautionary measure he will also get tested today. “Thank you everyone for all you concern and wishes. I am feeling perfectly fine. However, I will get a precautionary COVID-19 test done today. My thoughts and prayers are with Mr Bachchan, Abhishek and family. Hoping for their speedy recovery,” the actor wrote. After Abhishek Bachchan Tests Positive for COVID-19, the Dubbing Studio He Visited Earlier Gets Temporarily Shut.

Check Out Amit Sadh's Tweet Below:

View this post on Instagram 🙏🏻🙏🏻 A post shared by AMIT SADH (@theamitsadh) on Jul 11, 2020 at 11:30pm PDT

As tweeted by Komal Nahta, the dubbing studio where Abhishek was spotted visiting has been temporarily shut. "Sound N Vision dubbing studio closed temporarily as Abhishek Bachchan had, just a few days back, dubbed there for his web series, Breathe: Into The Shadows," he wrote. Coming back to Sadh, hope all goes well. Stay tuned!

