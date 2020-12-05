Abhishek Makwana died by suicide on November 27. He was 37. He was on the writing team of a hit TV show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While the preliminary police investigation has not uncovered a cause, the late writer's family alleges cyber fraud and financial fraud as the source of his stress and the reason why he took this extreme step to end his life. Abhishek's brother, Jenis Makwana, took to his Facebook to share his loss and mourn for the departed soul. "What should I write?? My Writer went away and left me alone," Jenis said. Abhishek Makwana, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Writer, Dies By Suicide; Family Alleges Financial Fraud.

He added, "U cheated me...u ditched me...why did u do this?? Why you left me alone...?? Why?? Who will hug me now?? Whom I will call my Bro, now?? Who will call me Big B now?? Why, why...u left us all alone...., why??"

"Sorry if I may ever hurt you!! We shall meet soon!! Till thn take care and be happy," Jenis concluded his post.



Earlier, Jenis has spoken to the media, and said that after his brother's death, he started receiving threatening calls. He said that he checked Abhishek's phone records and found some incriminating details. He said, ""I checked my brother's mails because ever since he passed away, I got multiple phone calls from different numbers demanding to be paid back loans he owed someone. One call was a number registered in Bangladesh, one in Myanmar and others were from different states of India."

