ITA Awards 2022 is one of the most popular and prestigious award ceremonies to honour the contribution of television actors. Many Bollywood celebrities graced the occasion along with TV celebrities.

The 22nd Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards was held in Mumbai on December 11, 2022. According to reports, celebrities in the likes of Karan Kundrra, Maniesh Paul, Kapil Sharma and others have made it to the top categories. As for the OTT platform, actors in the likes of Pratik Gandhi, Neena Gupta and Sushmita Sen are leading the charge of popular nominations. Video Of Ranveer Singh And Rakhi Sawant Dancing Their Hearts Out At The ITA Awards’ Red Carpet Goes Viral, Netizens Say ‘Best Jodi’.

Jansoochnaportal.in has listed the winners for this year. According to the information, award for the Best Show goes to Anupamaa, Best Actress Popular goes to Rupali Ganguly for Anupamaa, Best Actor (Popular) goes to Harshad Chopda for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Nakuul Mehta for Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2.

The Jury Awards for each category goes to Sudhanshu Pandey (Anupamaa) for Best Actor Drama, Ashi Singh (Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet) for Best Actress Drama, Priya Tondon (Vidrohi) for Best Actress Negative, Vaibhav Mangle (Mere Sai) for Best Actor Negative, Anita Raj (Choti Sarrdaarni) for Best Actress Supporting, Krishna Abhishek (The Kapil Sharma Show) for Best Actor Supporting and Manish Paul for Best Anchor Reality Show Television.

The best comedy shows winner list has Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma as Popular Show Comedy, Bharti Singh (The Kapil Sharma Show) for Popular Actress Comedy, Dilip Joshi (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah) for Popular Actor Comedy among others.

Award for the Best movie With Social Impact has been given to Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, while Ranveer Singh has been awarded as the Best Actor Of The Year and Alia Bhatt as the Actress Of The Decade.

