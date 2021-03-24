If you happen to be a fan of the comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, then a surprise is soon on the way for you. As TMKOC is soon going to arrive in an animated version. Yes, you read that right. Daya, Bapuiji, Tapu, Jethalal and many more are all set to entertain and make you laugh this April. The cartoony version of the TV sitcom is an initiative by Sony and will go live on a popular kid's channel, Sony YAY. Excited much? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Has Disha Vakani aka Dayaben Permanently Quit the Show? Here's What We Know.

Preview clips of TMKOC's animated format are out and it does look amazing. The videos show the Gada family amid some fun moments, topped with fresh twists and turns that will leave you amazed. FYI, the content on the channel is just for kids. This particular show has been ruling the TRPs chart for quite a while and so we bet the animated format also will be a hit. Check out the promos below. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah To Have an Animated Version From April on Sony YAY!

Bapuji and Jethalal:

Dayaben:

Tapu:

Well, going by the above videos, it does look filled with many twists where fun is guaranteed. For the unaware, the comedy show has been running on SAB TV for almost 12 years and is also leading in the TRPs game. So, are you the one waiting to see the antics of the Gada family in animated forms? Tell us your view in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

