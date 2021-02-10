Abram, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's youngest son, is perhaps learning boxing. How do we know that? Gauri shared a picture of the little guy looking bored, facing the camera and wearing boxing gloves. These days Abram doesn't seem too keen to get clicked. Guess that's an age thing. But it's been a while since we saw his picture and that makes this particular one quite special. Gauri calls him her Mike Tyson in the image. We are still waiting for Shah Rukh Khan's witty reply to same which we think is soon expected. AbRam Khan’s Seventh Birthday Celebration Was All About Shah Rukh Khan, A ‘Scary’ Read And Harry Styles (Watch Video)

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted with Abram and Suhana at the airport to see-off his daughter. They were here during the lockdown and guess the lady went back to college. A usually media-savvy SRK decided to not wait to get clicked by the media assembled at the airport.

Shah Rukh Khan is presently shooting Pathan in Dubai which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Recently, an action sequence from the film was leaked onto the internet which makes us believe it would be one crazy actioner.

