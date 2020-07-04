Critically acclaimed actor Adil Hussain has been part of many successful movies, including Ang Lee's international hit "Life Of Pi", but he says he has never aimed to be at the top. "Acting is all about embodying another personality and portraying it in front of a camera. If one focuses on the craft and goes deeper into the understanding the art of acting, the byproducts are inspirational. Diana Penty Follows Her Gut Feeling When It Comes to Picking Scripts

I have never aimed to be at the top but have always aimed to act well instead," said Adil, who has featured in Bollywood movies like "English Vinglish", "Lootera" and "Good Newwz". On nepotism in Bollywood, Adil said: "It exists in every sphere of life, so does in Bollywood. If someone does not have merit and they are being pushed for certain advantages because they are from certain family then that is nepotism.

In India we do not have the structure in place for the casting of a particular character unlike west which leads to nepotism to an extent." He was part of an interactive session by FLO, the Women's Wing of FICCI.

