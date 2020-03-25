After a Fiery Monologue, Kartik Aaryan Is Back with a Bang As He Raps Few Verses on Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Video)

Kartik Aaryan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Kartik Aaryan turned rapper with a new song he has made on the outbreak of COVID-19. Kartik took to Twitter on Wednesday, where he uploaded a video that shows him rapping. In the clip he shares the do's and dont's during the pandemic. Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Work-From-home’ Pics Remind You How Stylishly Goofy The Lad Is!

He captioned: "Jab tak Ghar nahin baithoge, main yaad dilaata rahunga! #CoronaStopKaroNa #CoronaRapKaroNa Keep spreading the word." This is not the first time Kartik has tried something quirky to spread the awareness for COVID-19. Kartik Aaryan Shares ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ Style Monologue to Support PM Narendra Modi’s Social Distancing Appeal to Fight Coronavirus (Watch Video)

Kartik Aaryan Turns Rapper to School Everyone on COVID-19 Lockdown

Jab tak Ghar nahin baithoge, main yaad dilaata rahunga! #CoronaStopKaroNa #CoronaRapKaroNa 🎶 Keep spreading the word 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/xlngJ7ZYXH — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 25, 2020

Earlier this week, Kartik, who shot to fame with the famous monologue in his 2011 debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, has came up with a new monologue in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.