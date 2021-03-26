Aamir Khan is one of the most popular actors overseas. His fandom in China can be matched with India. Dangal made him the darling of the masses there who were anyway fascinated by him due to 3 Idiots. When he tested positive for COVID-19 recently. his Chinese fans were equally worried as were his Indian fans. Global Times quoted an organiser of a Chinese fan club, Yang Ajie saying that they were in contact with Aamir's team. Yang also revealed that they are confident he will recover soon enough. After Aamir Khan, R Madhavan Tests Positive for COVID-19; The Actor Invokes 3 Idiots as He Tweets ‘Farhan Has To Follow Rancho’

Back in February last year, Aamir had shared a video on his Weibo account, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter. He had requested his fans there to be careful and cautious about the spread of Coronavirus. He had said, "A very warm hello to all my friends in China. Since I read about the outbreak of coronavirus over there, I have been extremely concerned." Now the Chinese fans are worried about him.

Check out the video here...

Aamir's popularity soared in China after Dangal released there. The movie earned more in China than in India making it one of the highest-grossing Indian movies overseas. Even his Secret Superstar did better business in China than in India.

