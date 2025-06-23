Bollywood actress Genelia Deshmukh, who was not very active in Bollywood for some time, made her comeback to the industry with Sitaare Zameen Par featuring Aamir Khan. The movie, which is said to be a spiritual remake of the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, hit the big screens on June 20. The RS Prasanna directorial had an impressive opening at the box office and continues to attract audiences in large numbers to theatres. Amid this, an old advertisement featuring Genelia Deshmukh and cricket star Virat Kohli has resurfaced on social media. The controversial Fastrack ad, which was banned shortly after its release due to its content, has once again sparked debate and criticism online. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Movie Review: Aamir Khan’s Earnest but Safe ‘Campeones’ Remake Is Uplifted by Its ‘Special’ Cast (LatestLY Exclusive).

Genelia Deshmukh, Virat Kohli’s Viral Plane Advertisement That Got Banned

Virat Kohli, who once confessed to having a crush on Genelia Deshmukh, featured in a commercial with the actress in 2011. The advertisement for Fastrack, which was shot inside an aeroplane, later became highly controversial and was banned shortly after its release on television. The 32-second advertisement shows Genelia Deshmukh playing an air hostess who playfully tempts pilot Virat Kohli during the flight. Unable to resist her charm, Kohli eventually switches to autopilot to spend time with her.

Watch Genelia Deshmukh and Virat Kohli’s Virat Aeroplane Ad Below:

The advertisement, which is still available on YouTube, suggested that airlines introduced autopilot so the crew could sneak away for intimate moments. However, the bold storyline did not sit well with audiences, eventually leading to its ban on television. People felt that the commercial crossed the line by joking about aviation safety while the professionals responsible for their safety were shown engaging in personal matters. This, in fact, sends a very wrong message to the younger audiences watching it.

Despite being banned on Indian television, the controversial ad recently became a topic of discussion on Reddit. Netizens who were unaware of it were seen revisiting the ad and were reminded why it was banned in the first place. While a section of people appreciated the humour, a large group of netizens felt that it was promoting something really stupid and dangerous, and also sent out a wrong message to young viewers. 'Congratulations Baiko'; Here’s How Genelia Deshmukh Left Husband Riteish Deshmukh Beaming With Pride and Joy (See Pic).

Redditors React to Virat Kolhli-Genelia Deshmukh’s Banned Ad

The ad has gone viral days after a London-bound Air India flight carrying 242 passengers crashed in Ahmedabad just a few seconds after its takeoff from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. While there is no confirmation yet on the number of deaths in the medical college and other areas, Air India confirmed that 241 out of 242 passengers and crew had died in the crash. The tragic incident has deeply saddened not only the nation but also people around the world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2025 11:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).