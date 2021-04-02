Ajay Devgn is considered one of the brilliant actors of the industry. One of the gems of the 90s, the actor has consistently proved his mettle in every genre and in nearly every character. Be it the villain in Khakee or a mentally challenged guy in Dilwale and Main Aisa Hi Hoon or be it comedy like the Golmaal series, Ajay has always managed to show his range as a performer. It usually happens when one is blessed with an insane amount of talent like him. He even made cops in Bollywood movies go through an image makeover from arriving last on a crime scene to eradicating it from the root with the Singham series. Thanks to that, Rohit Shetty even envisioned a cop universe! RRR Movie: Ajay Devgn’s Look From S S Rajamouli’s Film To Be Released On His Birthday On April 2

That's why when you talk about Ajay Devgn, all of us have plenty of favourite movies of his. So, we decided to not be biased and take IMDb's help in finding out which are his highest-rated movies. Some of the names might trigger great memories of the past!

Drishyam

Rating: 8.2

Watch on: Disney+ Hotstar

This isn't a surprise at all. Back in 2015, this was perhaps the only brilliant and intelligent film that released at the theatres. A remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam thriller, Drishyam was simply heart-racingly good. Ajay adds so much poise and panache to the character of a man who lies through the teeth and makes it believable too.

Omkara

Rating: 8.1

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video

This might even shock Ajay Devgn. Omkara released way back in 2006 and created ripples. Many feel it was the second reinvention of Saif Ali Khan's career post Dil Chahta Hai. But Ajay was just effortless in it. From falling in love with Kareena's character to actually killing her out of jealousy, Ajay has been supremely good in the film.

The Legend Of Bhagat Singh

Rating: 8.1

Watch on: Netflix

We are surprised this movie hasn't been ranked at the top. Out of all the Bhagat Singh movies that released at that time, Ajay's portrayal truly touched our hearts. It's the story of one of the biggest bravehearts of India's independence and Devgn slipped into the character seamlessly.

Company

Rating: 8.0

Watch on: Zee5

Again, not a shocker at all. In an interview, Ajay had mentioned how he got the role of Malik in Company. Ram Gopal Varma had narrated him a different story and Devgn had even said yes to that. The next day, Varma returned to him with Company. The director could see Malik in the actor because of the way he carried himself during the narration. This proves Malik would have been incomplete without Ajay Devgn.

Zakhm

Rating: 7.9

Watch on: YouTube

Yet another movie that should have been high up on this list. An incredible movie made by the amazing Mahesh Bhatt, Zakhm has our heart even today. Ajay articulated the helplessness, the pain, and devastation of losing his mother, his only source of joy, so beautifully that brings tears to our eyes everytime we watch it.

Gangajaal

Rating: 7.8

Watch on: Disney+ Hotstar

Many filmmakers might have realised the real potential of a man called Ajay Devgn with this film although we knew that since Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. A righteous cop who believes in law and its justice doesn't deter from the cause even when he knows he is against the people who just want revenge for the wrong done to them. The calm, composed and elegant demeanour of Ajay perfectly blends with the story.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Rating: 7.6

Watch on: Disney+ Hotstar

That war cry still rings fresh in our ears when Tanhaji decides to use his cleverness to conquer the brutes. The movie released in 2020 and was the highest-grossing movie of the year. Filmfare Awards 2021 Winners: Irrfan Wins Best Actor; Taapsee Pannu Bags Best Actress Trophy, Tanhaji Is Best Film (Check Full Winners List)

Parched

Rating: 7.6

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video

This had Ajay in the capacity of a producer and yet it finds a place on the list. That's solely because of the content. A man who has been choosing content-centric movies for the better part of his career, Ajay knows where to back one too. This is a movie about four women and their struggle with the arid deserts of Rajasthan as their premise.

Raincoat

Rating: 7.6

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video

Ajay Devgn in Raincoat was one of the surprises we loved deeply. Shedding off all his machismo from his hero roles and the gallant stance, Ajay plays the character so sincerely. Every time he looks at Aishwarya Rai or reacts to her tales, you side with him.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Rating: 7.5

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video

While we love each of the movies on this list, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is our bias. That scene where Ajay tries to sing is perhaps the most original sequence ever used in a movie. Or the sequence where he berates Aishwarya for not telling him about Sameer when he asked. Vanraj will always be our hero as he was for Nandini.

