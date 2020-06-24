The coronavirus pandemic has led to some serious damage to the entertainment industry. From film shoots taking a back seat to theatres shutting down, 2020 ain't a great year. People are adhering to the strict guidelines imposed by the government in order to stay away from the deadly bug. While India is still fighting against COVID-19, New Zealand as a country is almost corona free, except two new cases reported in the city. Due to the same, NZ is all set to re-open theatres starting from June 25, 2020. However, the interesting scoop here is that the first film to re-release will be Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again. Yep, that's right! Sooryavanshi: Twitterati Blast Rohit Shetty after He Suggests No One Will See Katrina Kaif in the Scene with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

Ajay Devgn and Parineeti Chopra starrer become the first Hindi movie to re-release in New Zealand theatre. An excited Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram account and shared the big news. "New Zealand decides to re-release Golmaal Again in theatres making it the First Hindi Film to get a relaunch post COVID. New Zealand is now COVID free and is opening its theatres on 25th June with Golmaal Again. As it is rightly said - ‘’THE SHOW MUST GO ON...’’ he captioned the post. Maidaan: Ajay Devgn’s Sports Drama Gets Postponed to 2021?

Check Out Rohit Shetty's Post Below:

A 2017 release, Golmaal Again is the fourth instalment of the popular series. Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Johnny Lever, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh star in this comedy flick. Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty's next Sooryavanshi was supposed to hit the silverscreen on 24 March 2020 but has gotten postponed due to the pandemic. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2020 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).