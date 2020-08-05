Besides Genelia Deshmukh, another prominent Bollywood name, Kajol, too celebrates her birthday today and hubby Ajay Devgn has penned a sweet message for her. The actor took to his Twitter account to share a throwback picture with Kajol from their Tanhaji promotion days and wish her on her special day. Tanhaji was their last release together and it performed exceptionally well at the box office. While Ajay was adored for his brilliant act, Kajol was praised for her subdued performance. Kajol Birthday: 7 Iconic Performances of The Stunning Actress That Have a Long Way To Go.

"Happy returns of the day, forever & always," tweeted Ajay while sharing a picture with his birthday girl. For the ones who know the actor would understand he's a man of very few words and that's also evident in his birthday wish. With no elaborate messages, the actor's birthday wish, though simple came in straight from his heart. We bet Kajol would be delighted after reading his words and we are waiting to see how adorable she replies to him. Ajay Devgn and Kajol Blend Glamour and Romance on the Latest Cover of Filmfare (View Pic).

Check Out His Birthday Message

Happy returns of the day, forever & always 🌹@itsKajolD pic.twitter.com/B6Z1PqJscp — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 5, 2020

Kajol and Ajay got married in 1999 and have been together ever since. The couple is also blessed with two kids, Yug and Nysa who mean the world to them. The couple has previously worked together in many movies and their on-screen chemistry is as lit as their off-screen one. While the actress gets ready for a very intimate celebration, here's wishing her all the love and happiness in the world. Happy Birthday, Kajol!

