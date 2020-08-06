In an unfortunate incident, television actor Samir Sharma, who was currently a part of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke was found hanging from his kitchen ceiling. As per ANI reports, judging by his body, he had been dead for almost 2 days before authorities entered his Malad West home. A report of accidental death has been registered with the Malad police station and Samir's remains have been sent for an autopsy. Sameer Sharma, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Actor, Dies By Suicide.

Samir was quite the photographer and poet along with having had an impressive number of impressive shows under his belt. And one look at his social media handle and we know for a fact that Samir presented Mumbai through his eyes on Instagram. Samir Sharma Dies By Suicide: Sidharth Malhotra Condoles Death Of Hasee Toh Phasee Co-Star (View Post).

Check Out Some Of His Photographs Below:

The Fast-Paced Mumbaiyya Life:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samir Sharma (@samir5d) on Jul 18, 2020 at 1:17pm PDT

Reflection:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samir Sharma (@samir5d) on Jul 20, 2020 at 3:10pm PDT

That SoBo Skyline:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samir Sharma (@samir5d) on Jul 28, 2020 at 2:36am PDT

God Almighty Everywhere:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samir Sharma (@samir5d) on Jul 18, 2020 at 1:07pm PDT

There's A Different Energy In The Beaches Of Mumbai:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samir Sharma (@samir5d) on Jul 18, 2020 at 1:06pm PDT

Gloomy Evenings or Bright Sunsets.. Your Pick?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samir Sharma (@samir5d) on Jul 1, 2020 at 10:38pm PDT

Sea-Link Click Nai Kiya Toh Kya Kiya:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samir Sharma (@samir5d) on Jun 30, 2020 at 3:48pm PDT

And we make an exception here because we looooooooove this picture:

View this post on Instagram A rainy evening in Pune A post shared by Samir Sharma (@samir5d) on Jul 22, 2020 at 11:49am PDT

Samir was a part of shows like Dil Kya Chahta Hai, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Geet... Hui Sabse Parayi, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?... Ek Baar Phir and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke among others. He also played pivotal roles in Hasee Toh Phasee and Ittefaq. Rest in peace Samir.

