Akshay Kumar On Laxmmi Bomb Vs Radhe: Salman Khan and I Chatted For a Long Time But Didn't Even Discuss The Clash

Salman Khan in Radhe, Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Akshay Kumar fans are totally excited for his upcoming release, Sooryavanshi. The Khiladi Kumar will once again don the khakee vardi for his cop role in this Rohit Shetty actioner. Apart from this film, he will be also seen in a film called Laxmmi Bomb, for which fans are equally excited. However, the whole hype is now more about this film's clash with Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Both the films are releasing on Eid 2020 and the fans of both the superstars have lost their cool. Akki finally responded to the whole social media chaos. Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 Will Not Open in Many Single Screen Theatres in Delhi-UP, Thanks to War Between Akshay Kumar's Laxxmi Bomb and Salman Khan's Radhe.

In his chat with Mumbai Mirror, he addressed the issue of the hype created around these two mega films. He said, "It is all hype, nothing more. I was shooting at Mehboob Studio and Salman was there too. We sat and chatted for a long time, but didn’t even discuss the clash. It is a festive period. Two films can easily be divided between 6000 screens. There have been clashes in the past; I don’t see a problem here."

Well, the truth is out from the horse's mouth so the fans can really chill on social media platforms! Since the announcement of the flick, the fan clubs of both the stars have been indulged in a sort of Twitter war over the box office collection. The animosity was created by the fans themselves. However, now as it is crystal clear that Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan are friends more than ever and don't care about this festive clash, do the fans need more justification?